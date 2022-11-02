Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 1,790 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $543,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $451,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,117. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

