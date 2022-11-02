Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 22,331 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,331 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,578 shares of company stock worth $12,341,596 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.34. 29,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,239. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day moving average of $217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

