Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 3,535 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,451,000 shares of company stock worth $91,999,050 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.8 %

Blackstone stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 44,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,311. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

