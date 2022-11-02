Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.36

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.36 and traded as low as C$5.52. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 6,503 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

