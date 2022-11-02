MELD (MELD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $66,243.00

MELD (MELD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, MELD has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. MELD has a market cap of $76.80 million and $66,243.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,405,698,054 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02254337 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $69,524.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

