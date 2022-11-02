MercadoLibre (MELI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $919.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.36 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $874.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $840.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,711.02.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 194,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,968 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.9% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $6,661,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

