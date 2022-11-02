Merck & Co., Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.32 Per Share (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $7.39 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $99.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.94. The company has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

