Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,436 shares of company stock worth $1,394,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

