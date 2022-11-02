Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.
Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ MMSI opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.