Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.19 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $22.19 million and approximately $889,679.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

