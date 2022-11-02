Metahero (HERO) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.46 million and $1.07 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.11 or 0.01603692 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005795 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024721 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00041612 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.31 or 0.01798247 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.