MetaMUI (MMUI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $97.36 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $97.36 million and approximately $279,397.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.59 or 0.30659527 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011997 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

