MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Hits $126.04 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $28.69 or 0.00141315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $126.04 million and $5.28 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.55 or 0.99994999 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007764 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00043589 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.08898237 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,982,377.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

