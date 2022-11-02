MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MGF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 57,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,426. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

