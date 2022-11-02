MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MGF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 57,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,426. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
