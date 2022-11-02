MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0139 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CIF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.