M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.14 Per Share

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.96. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Price Performance

LON MGCI opened at GBX 90.10 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,222.50. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.23).

Insider Transactions at M&G Credit Income Investment Trust

In other news, insider Richard Bole´at acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($10,633.16).

About M&G Credit Income Investment Trust

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

