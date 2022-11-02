MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend by an average of 72.5% per year over the last three years. MGM Resorts International has a dividend payout ratio of 1.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,383,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 and have sold 24,499 shares worth $876,911. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,206 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 25.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 743,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 711,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

