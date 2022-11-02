MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.
MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend by an average of 72.5% per year over the last three years. MGM Resorts International has a dividend payout ratio of 1.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.
MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,383,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17.
Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International
In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 and have sold 24,499 shares worth $876,911. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,206 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 25.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 743,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 711,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
