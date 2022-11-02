Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Boosted by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.96. 59,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

