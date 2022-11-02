Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.37-$8.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.19-$2.35 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $157.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.