Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $620.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSBI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $40,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $40,816.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

