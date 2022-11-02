Millennium Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Hits $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Millennium Sapphire has a total market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $106,826.00 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

