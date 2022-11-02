Mina Hits One Day Trading Volume of $51.15 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Mina has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $513.91 million and approximately $51.15 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 728,397,872 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 727,575,161.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.69458477 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $34,399,652.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

