Mina (MINA) Trading Up 26.9% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Mina has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $566.08 million and $67.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 728,556,361 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 727,575,161.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.69458477 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $34,399,652.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

