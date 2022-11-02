Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.38

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 348851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Minera Alamos from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Minera Alamos from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$173.92 million and a PE ratio of 40.50.

Minera Alamos ( CVE:MAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$7.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

