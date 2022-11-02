Minerva Surgical (UTRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Minerva Surgical to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Minerva Surgical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 million. On average, analysts expect Minerva Surgical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Minerva Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minerva Surgical stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Minerva Surgical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerva Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

