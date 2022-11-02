Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Colicity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colicity by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colicity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the second quarter worth $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Colicity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter worth $98,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colicity Trading Down 0.1 %

COLI opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Colicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

About Colicity

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

