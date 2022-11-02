Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 121,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIII. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 610,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 303,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.
Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KIII opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.
About Kismet Acquisition Three
Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kismet Acquisition Three (KIII)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.