Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $5,029,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $2,982,000.
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.76.
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Profile
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.
