Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $650,000 in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of CONX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CONX by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONX by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CONX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,347,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX Price Performance

NASDAQ CONX opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

CONX Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

