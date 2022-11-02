Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 20,066 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

