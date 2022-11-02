Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHPA. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,008,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $10,080,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II by 20.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

About Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. Avista Public Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.