Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 50,441 Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Covetrus by 3,737.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,513,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,373 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at about $11,927,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 36.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 661,866 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter worth about $12,930,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Covetrus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,357,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,323,000 after buying an additional 485,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

CVET stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $110,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

