Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $499,000 Position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $7,749,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PowerUp Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

