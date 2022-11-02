Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.05% of One Equity Partners Open Water I at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 17.1% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
One Equity Partners Open Water I Stock Performance
Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.
About One Equity Partners Open Water I
One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
