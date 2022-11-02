Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.05% of One Equity Partners Open Water I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 17.1% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

One Equity Partners Open Water I Stock Performance

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

About One Equity Partners Open Water I

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.