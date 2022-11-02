Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Down 12.9%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) dropped 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 14,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,073,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

About Mirion Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,728,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Read More

