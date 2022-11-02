Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Down 12.9%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) dropped 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 14,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,073,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Mirion Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies
About Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirion Technologies (MIR)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.