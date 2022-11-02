Mixin Price Tops $181.43 (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Mixin has a market capitalization of $108.69 million and approximately $26,770.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be bought for $181.43 or 0.00884323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003138 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.83 or 0.30962864 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012115 BTC.
Mixin Token Profile
Mixin launched on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mixin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.