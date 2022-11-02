MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.00M-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.63.

MKSI stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,020. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $181.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $135,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

