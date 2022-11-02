Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Moderna comprises 2.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $103,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,112,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 611,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,904,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.15. 64,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.75. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

