ModivCare (MODV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. ModivCare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.56. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $631.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.80 million. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Trading Down 5.7 %

MODV stock opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $176.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MODV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ModivCare to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ModivCare by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.