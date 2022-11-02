Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.
Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
