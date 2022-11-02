Monero Hits Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $149.32 or 0.00731406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $83.38 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,415.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00295724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00115769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00568313 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00231445 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00246345 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,195,390 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

