Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.42. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.07.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

