Morgan Stanley Increases AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $119.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

AGCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average is $111.98. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

