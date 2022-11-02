Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Increased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

