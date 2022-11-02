Morgan Stanley Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $60.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

