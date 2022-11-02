Motco Purchases 670 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Motco grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 260.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

