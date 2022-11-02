Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 6,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 13,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.