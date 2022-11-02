MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, December 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.27. MSA Safety has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 232.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 11.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1,317.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

