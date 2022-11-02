MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Shares Up 2%

Shares of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. 42 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.05% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

