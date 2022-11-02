Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.30

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.30 and traded as high as C$13.74. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.69, with a volume of 283,251 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

About Mullen Group

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 62.00%.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also

