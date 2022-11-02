MUSE ENT NFT Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $700.28 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $700.28 million and $1.89 million worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.83356421 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,314,137.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

